The Local met agency forecasts for today clear skies with morning mist; night temperatures with little change or rising and daytime temperatures constant or falling; some weak local frost in Mallorca; wind from the north decreasing to light from the morning onwards.

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-3 Campos

-2 Campos, Salines

-1 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

-1 Binissalem

-1 Escorca, Lluc

0 Sa Pobla

0 Sineu

0 Santa María

0 Petra

0 Muro

1 Manacor

2 Porreres

4 Artà

4 Andratx, Sant Elm

4 Llucmajor

Weather forecast for the next few days: