Weather Forecast for Saturday

29-01-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Local met agency forecasts for today clear skies with morning mist; night temperatures with little change or rising and daytime temperatures constant or falling; some weak local frost in Mallorca; wind from the north decreasing to light from the morning onwards.

Live feed from Portocolom:

Live feed from Son Serra de Marina:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

  • -3 Campos
  • -2 Campos, Salines
  • -1 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
  • -1 Binissalem
  • -1 Escorca, Lluc
  • 0 Sa Pobla
  • 0 Sineu
  • 0 Santa María
  • 0 Petra
  • 0 Muro
  • 1 Manacor
  • 2 Porreres
  • 4 Artà
  • 4 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 4 Llucmajor

Weather forecast for the next few days:

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

