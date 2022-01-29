The Local met agency forecasts for today clear skies with morning mist; night temperatures with little change or rising and daytime temperatures constant or falling; some weak local frost in Mallorca; wind from the north decreasing to light from the morning onwards.
Live feed from Portocolom:
Live feed from Son Serra de Marina:
Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:
- -3 Campos
- -2 Campos, Salines
- -1 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
- -1 Binissalem
- -1 Escorca, Lluc
- 0 Sa Pobla
- 0 Sineu
- 0 Santa María
- 0 Petra
- 0 Muro
- 1 Manacor
- 2 Porreres
- 4 Artà
- 4 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 4 Llucmajor
Weather forecast for the next few days:
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
Currently there are no comments.