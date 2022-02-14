After two years with reduced operations, services at Capdepera's five large beaches are being put out to tender for 1.3 million euros for a two-year period. The town hall has drawn up the specifications for Cala Agulla, Cala Mesquida, Canyamel, Font de sa Cala and Son Moll, with the aim being that beach services will be up and running in April.

Explaining that contracts can be awarded for separate beaches or for them all, environment councillor Carmen Corraliza adds that "normality is returning after two years of Covid".

Cala Agulla attracts the highest target price - 569,241 euros for 250 sunlounger and parasol sets - with Font de sa Cala the lowest (169,476 euros for 75 sets).

For the past two years, the total price was reduced to 600,000 euros, Corraliza hopeful that this will not be necessary again. Nevertheless, the terms and conditions do take account of any possible possible worsening of the health situation.

As well as the sunlounger sets, concessionaires have to maintain the bathrooms and provide safes for beachgoers.

There is a separate tender for pedaloes, canoes and rescue boats at Cala Agulla, Cala Mesquida and Canyamel.