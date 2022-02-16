Figures from the Balearic ministry for the economic model, tourism and employment indicate that of employment contracts issued between January and October last year, there were more for the job of waiter than any other - 36,205, and an increase of 58.7% over the same period of 2020.

These were followed by cleaning staff - 22,846, an increase of 52% - and sales personnel for shops and cash and carry wholesale outlets (18.177, an increase of 35.9%).

Among the other top twenty jobs were chefs (9,973, up 52.6%), construction labourers (8,287, down nine per cent) and hotel receptionists (2,773, up 105.6%).

The ministry says that contracts for the top 25 jobs amounted to 305,589. These compared with 219,000 in 2020 and 464,000 in 2019.