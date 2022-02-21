The company at the centre of last June's massive Covid outbreak among Spanish students is once more marketing end-of-course holidays in Mallorca.

RBF Erasmus, the RBF stands for Reggaeton Beach Festival, included concerts at Palma's Plaça de Toros in last summer's package. One of these was held without observing Covid measures. A fine of 200,000 euros was issued. This is still subject to appeal.

This summer's packages are much as they always are. RBF Erasmus focuses on Playa de Palma and Magalluf, offering five nights of accommodation plus pool and boat parties, tickets to clubs and a reggaeton concert. The concert on June 15 last year was a contributory factor in students having been confined to the Balearic government's Covid hotel because of the number of positive cases and close contacts.

In its promotion, the company says that "the safety and health of our clients is essential, so we carry out prevention measures beyond those required by the health authorities".

The ministry for the presidency and public function states that it will be monitoring the situation. If there are concerts like last year's, these will have to be organised in compliance with all regulations.