The Guardia Civil and the Local Police of Palma closed the old road to Manacor this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident involving two vehicles, which caused heavy traffic jams.

The head-on accident occurred between the Son Llàtzer hospital and Son Ferriol, on a straight stretch, when one of the two vehicles invaded the oncoming lane for reasons that are unknown.

One of the vehicles involved, a Volkswagen Golf, suffered damage to the side of the car and its airbags were activated, but the other car - bore the brunt of the damage and even lost a wheel, which was left on the road a few metres from the scene of the accident.

Drivers who witnessed the accident contacted the emergency services and several police cars and ambulances were sent to the scene to attend to the injured.

The road was closed to traffic while the investigation into the accident was carried out and then the cars were removed by cranes.

The closure of the road caused long traffic jams and the local police diverted the traffic to alleviate the long queues.