A British resident in the north east of Mallorca contacted the Bulletin today to offer her large finca near Alcudia to Ukrainian refugees either currently stranded on the island or en route to Majorca as they flee for their lives.

Sheila Peczenik has for the past decade, in association with the Bulletin, and The Not Forgotten Association, has been opening her home to groups of British war veterans, but as Covid put a temporary halt to the programme, Sheila, whose family on her father’s side originally came from Ukraine, said that she could not sit back and do nothing.

“Three years ago I went to Ukraine to find out where I came from and my family come from a small village 10 km from Lviv which is the most beautiful old town.

“Watching the news yesterday evening I found it seriously upsetting. I feel it is my duty to rescue some Ukrainian refugees,” she said.

Lviv is one of the main cultural centres of Ukraine and the sixth largest city in the country.

“It is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever seen with its lovely buildings, its opera house and cobbled streets and to think what could happen there and to all the people is deeply distressing - it’s where I come from.”

For many years now, the Not Forgotten Association, with the full support of the Bulletin, has been bringing groups of British forces veterans who have been wounded in action, some extremely seriously, to Mallorca for some well deserved rest and recuperation, but now Sheila wants to do anything she can to help a large Ukrainian family or whoever the authorities see fit to should they accept Sheila’s kind offer.

“The trouble is I don’t know how to go about this, so any help will be most welcome,” she said.