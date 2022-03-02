The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 231 new cases of Covid and one more death taking the official number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,223.

The positivity rate of diagnostic tests stands at 12.5 %, while the average for the last week is 11.5 %.

The 14-day cumulative incidence (AI) for the Balearics as a whole is 414 positive cases per 100,000 people, and 154 over the past week.

Over the past two weeks, the incidence rate of infection has fallen on all of the islands, and stands at 515 cases per 100,000 people in Minorca, 436 in Mallorca, 236 in Ibiza and 201 in Formentera.

Since the start of the pandemic, 254,688 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Balearics.



Intensive care occupancy fell to 10.2%, with 35 patients being treated for Covid.