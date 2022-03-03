The average high temperature in Mallorca during April is 19ºC...

The average high temperature in Mallorca during April is 19ºC...

03-03-2022Rafael Ortega Díaz
Jason Moore

Jason Moore

The average high temperature in Mallorca during April is 19ºC, which is warm enough to spend long days at the beach or sunbathing by the pool. You'll want to bring some warmer clothes for the evenings as things averagely cool to 9ºC at night.

Magalluf

The average sea temperature’s 16ºC, while humidity’s low and ranges from just over 50% to the mid-90s. Average rainfall’s 39mm over five rainy days.

Majorca

Daylight

You can expect 13 hours of daylight with seven hours of sunshine each day in April, and the UV index will be high so don't forget your sun cream. Sunset’s around

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.