Since February 19, Muro has had a new mayor. The coalition job-swap agreement between the CDM (Convergència Democràtica Murera) and El Pi meant that Miquel Porquer of El Pi would become mayor for the final fifteen months or so of the current administration. Antoni Serra of the CDM duly handed over the mayoral wand to Miquel, but the town hall’s website hasn’t totally managed to keep up to speed with this development.

Antoni still appears as ‘El batle de Muro’ on the home page, though when one clicks on his photo, up comes a thing saying welcome to Muro town hall’s website plus a photo of Miquel with the wand. When one goes to ‘political organisation’, Antoni is still mayor and Miquel first deputy mayor. Under administrative organisation, there’s Antoni as mayor once more with no mention of Miquel.

By the end of the current administration, they may have ironed out these wrinkles.

- Santa Margalida town hall’s website also leaves something to be desired in terms of being current. There’s still an item on the home page for the Christmas market.

- Pollensa is once more prominent for the latest in the series of Facebook automatic translation howlers. The town hall recently announced that it had planted some new cypress trees by the side of the Calvari steps. Which was very good of the town hall, but in English it turned out that the town hall had in fact “resembled the Cypriots that were missing in Calvary”.

Come on, Facebook, it should be Cypriots who were missing, not that were missing.