After two years absence, giants from across Mallorca returned to Palma on Saturday for the 24th gathering of giants.

As well as the giants and bigheads of Palma town hall and giants from two Palma districts (Son Espanyolet and Son Rapinya), there were pairs of giants from, among other municipalities, Alcudia, Calvia, Manacor, Santa Maria and Santa Margalida. In addition, there was the Família Tambedou, African giant puppets.

Accompanied by xeremier pipers, the giants followed a route from C. Palau Reial, where there was the first giants dance. The procession took in Plaça Cort and Plaça Major before ending at Santa Margalida Church.