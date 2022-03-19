The AIDAstella was built in the Meyer Shipyard in Germany and put into service in 2013 and has been sailing the oceans since then. Just like the three sister ships, also offers its guests plenty of space for sports, wellness and culinary delights. At a length of about 253 meters, the maximum of 2500 passengers can enjoy recreation, relaxation and adventure.

Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Live feed from Port of Mahon:

Live feed from the bay of Palma:

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma over the next few days.