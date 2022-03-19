The Balearics Ministry for Health today reported 417 new cases of Covid and that the cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days stands at 508 per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents an increase of 8.2% in one week.

No further deaths from Covid were reported so that the official death toll remains at 1,243 since the pandemic began.

The cumulative incidence rate on the islands continues to increase, rising from 502 on Friday to 508 today.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 7 days is 256 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, confirming the upward trend.

By islands, the AI14 stands at 624 in Minorca, 537 in Mallorca, 284 in Ibiza and 235 in Formentera. The positivity test rate stands at 15.39%.

Of the 417 new cases, 314 are Mallorca, 60 in Minorca, 16 in Ibiza and 2 in Formentera. In addition, 31 cases have not been assigned to any island.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry has reported 262,642 cases of coronavirus in the Balearics.

965,657 people are fully vaccinated, which represents 86.3% of the population aged over four.