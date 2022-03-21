The met. office this afternoon issued a weather warning for the Balearics.

Gale forces winds with guts of around kilometres per hour, similar to those which have already hits parts of eastern Spain, are forecast with waves of up to four metres.

There may alos be some outbreaks of heavy rain.

They could bring more mud showers tomorrow.

Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution, especially tonight, and people are being asked to make sure items are secure on their terraces.

If you are out and about stay away from the coast and trees if at all possible.

As forecast the start of Spring is going to be a lively one weather wise.