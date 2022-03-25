The Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil are investigating the appearance of a body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition in the waters off sa Coma, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar today.

The body is that of a man who was wearing a life jacket and who, according to initial estimates, has been dead in the water since the summer.

Investigators believe that the body was washed up on the beach of sa Coma by the storm that has hit the Mallorcan coast over the past few days.

The man was wearing a Ferrari sports jacket and a Star Wars swimming costume. The first hypothesis is that the man fell from a boat or a jet ski.

Investigators have not ruled out that he may have come from another Mediterranean country, perhaps Italy.





On Friday morning a resident of Sa Coma discovered the bundle on the shore of the beach and alerted the emergency teams. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation and a forensic scientist has examined the body, which has been taken to the anatomical institute. A DNA test is expected to be carried out on Monday in order to cross-reference it with other missing persons.