A former employee at a gambling hall in Can Picafort has been sentenced for misappropriating 18,191 euros and trying to blame a colleague for the missing cash.

In May 2019, he was meant to deliver takings, amounting to 18,191 euros, to Palma. However, the money was not delivered. On the thirteenth of that month, he filed a report with the Guardia Civil, claiming that he had been the victim of a robbery. The money, he said, had been stolen from the van. The following day, he returned to the Guardia Civil station and amended his report, seeking to place a colleague under suspicion.

He was eventually accused of misappropriation and was found guilty by a Palma court. There was an appeal to the Provincial Court in Palma. This was dismissed, the court concluding that he was the only person in charge of the money and of the key to the safe in the van. There had not been a robbery, and he was unable to prove that his co-worker knew that he had not made the delivery.

The court upheld a sentence of twelve months plus a fine of 2,700 euros for simulation of a crime.