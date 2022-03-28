Tourist bookings increased by 1.3% for the Balearics last week compared to the previous week and rose by 285.8% compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published by the TravelgateX platform.

The current volume of bookings in the Balearics is 1,591.63% higher than those recorded between 21 and 28 March 2020, coinciding with the strict confinement and the state of alarm decreed by the central government due to the pandemic.

According TravelgateX, the Balearics account for 13.13% of tourist bookings in Spain, which is 0.19% more than the previous week, and is only behind Andalusia (19.4%), Catalonia (17.76%) and the Canary Islands (16.96%).

This survey also shows that 23% of bookings in Spain are made more than three months in advance and 8.58% are registered one day or less in advance.

Furthermore, 48.25 % of travellers in Spain book between two and five nights and 26.81 % only for one night.

In terms of markets, 68.12% are Spanish travellers, 13.44% of tourist bookings in Spain are made by the British market, 2.45% by the German market and 2.16% by the North American market, among other countries of origin.