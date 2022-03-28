A number beaches in Minorca have registered a massive arrival of jellyfish over the past few days, a phenomenon that the island's coordinator of the environmental organisation Gob, Tòful Mascaró, considers normal.

The sandy area of Es Grau de Mahón is full of the remains of these animals, which are also very common on the northern beaches, Cala Galdana, Cala Mitjana and the beaches of Ciutadella, as well as in the bay of Fornells itself.

"It is something usual because it depends on the sea currents, and we have had several days with easterly winds, favouring the arrival of the jellyfish to the beaches", explained Mascaró.

The coordinator on the island of the Balearic Group of Ornithology and Defence of Nature (Gob), has acknowledged that in recent years the jellyfish population is multiplying and explains the possible causes.

"The increase in temperatures, climate change, the fact that it rains little in the dry season means that little fresh water reaches the sea, and there is also the problem of overfishing because the decrease in tuna and sea turtles means that they have no predators", he pointed out.

He added another factor: "Nitrate pollution and poorly treated wastewater are nutrients for plankton, and therefore jellyfish have more food".