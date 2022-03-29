I need your help.
Yesterday lunchtime this insect was enjoying a bit of the sunshine on my balcony in the very centre of Palma.
I think it is a locust but for the life of me I can not be sure and I can not figure out what it is doing in the heart of the city.
Does anybody out there know what it is for sure and why it would be in Palma.
Thank you for your help and does this mean there are more to come?
We have already had jellyfish turning up the Balearics over the weekend, what could be next?
tranq / Hace 1 day
Yes its a locust and its in town to do some shoppin` As for more of them, it has millions of friends and they like shoppin too, especially in back gardens. What could be next ? Tourists maybe ? Nah - unlikely.
Morgan / Hace 1 day
Yes, very common in Mallorca.
Cat / Hace 1 day
I would guess it’s an Egyptian grasshopper Anacridium aegyptium (also called Egyptian locust). Quite common here in the countryside.