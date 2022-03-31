A 23-year-old has been remanded in custody by a court in Palma for robbery and for stabbing a receptionist at a hostel in the city.

On Wednesday morning around 2am, the receptionist at the hostel on C. Camilo José Cela in Palma was confronted by a man with a knife who demanded money. There was a struggle and the receptionist fell to the floor. The robber stole the cash register and attempted to leave. The receptionist tackled him a second time, suffering deep cuts to one arm.

Police scoured the area and located the attacker, who was barefoot and had blood on his clothes. The receptionist was taken to Son Espases Hospital. The stab wounds were not life-threatening.