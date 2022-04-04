The National Police have arrested a 40-year-old man of Colombian origin as he tried to smuggle 1.7 kilos of cocaine into Mallorca. The discovery was made by chance during one of the many random police controls that are carried out in the Port of Palma.

The agents, on spotting strange behaviour of the driver, stopped him. The man became very nervous so the police decided to search his vehicle.

A secret compartment was found in the front passenger seat and inside they found a package containing the drugs.

Once the car had been inspected, the driver was formally arrested on a charge of drug trafficking.

The suspect has lived in Palma for several years, is married and has two children. In addition, the arrested man suffers from a disability that prevents him from carrying out certain types of work and no police record to date.

As a result of this discovery, the judge in charge of the case ordered him to be sent to prison and declared the proceedings secret.

The narcotics and organised crime unit will be put in charge of investigating the origin of the drugs and any possible links the suspect may have and for which criminal organisation he was working at the time of his arrest.

The bust is another important victory for the police in their war against drugs.