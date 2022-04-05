The Port Adriano Music Festival will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this summer, and among this summer's acts will be Nile Rodgers and Chic. Co-founder of Chic with Bernard Edwards, Rodgers has been responsible for disco classics such as Le Freak. Chic's Good Times is one of the most sampled songs ever - the bass line for Queen's Another One Bites the Dust is an example.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be performing on July 20. Also destined for Port Adriano this summer are Scottish pop-rock band Texas, who originally came to prominence in 1989 with their single I Don't Want a Lover. Their tenth studio album, Hi, was released in May last year and entered the UK charts at number three. They will be appearing on August 12.

The Dire Straits Experience, which features sax player Chris White, a member of the original group, will be in Port Adriano on August 6.