At Palma Cathedral on Sunday morning, a thousand people attended the blessing of palms and olive branches for Palm Sunday, there having been no blessings in 2020 or 2021.

Some 500 people gathered in the courtyard of the Episcopal Palace at 10am, where the Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull performed the blessing. The number of people increased, so by the time they had moved from the episcopal precinct to the Cathedral there were 1,000 people for Palm Sunday mass.

In his sermon, the bishop had words of remembrance for the many people who are still in a difficult situation as a result of the pandemic and spoke about the suffering caused by the war in Ukraine.