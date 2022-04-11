The Easter holidays are getting off to a great start in Magaluf with visitors arriving in the resort.
Join Alex Smith as she takes a look around at what Magaluf has in store for visitors arriving over the coming weeks.
The island has enjoyed temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius this weekend as bars and restaurants are beginning to open. Combined with an increase in visitor numbers, all indicators point towards a lively and busy summer here in the resort.
Join Alex Smith as she head down to Magalluf for a video report on Sunday. The tourist undustry is preparing for a record Easter but there are mixed reports over the weather. The long range forecast is indicating mud rain for Wednesday and Thursday.
The majority of hotels in the resort are now open for business.
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.