Thia Easter holiday weekend, Palma’s Son San Joan airport is going to handle nearly the same number of international flights as it did over Easter in 2019, which was considered a record year.

Yesterday, Spanish airport authority AENA, reported that Palma airport handled one million passengers in march, 15 % percent fewer than in 2019, but the airport is getting reading for a near record-breaking weekend.

During the first four days of the Easter holidays in 2019 (Good Friday to Monday) Palma handled 2,039 international flighty movements, this weekend, the airport has 1,915 scheduled international arrivals and departures and many will be to and from the UK as the Easter getaway kicks off on Friday.

Departing flights from UK airports this Easter weekend are due to hit 78% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, new data reveals.

More than 9,200 flights are scheduled to take off from airports across the country – equating to 1.63 million seats – illustrating strong signs of recovery from the pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

A total of 11,743 scheduled departures were recorded from UK airports over Easter weekend in 2019.

The busiest day of the four-day holiday weekend is expected to be Good Friday when 2,430 flights are set to depart from the UK.

This is more than 1,000 up on the 1,363 scheduled departures over Easter last year and more than 800% up on Easter weekend 2020 when there were just 984 flights taking off due to the impact of Covid-19.

According to the figures provided by data analysts Dingus and TravelgateX, Balearics is currently heading Easter bookings from crucial tourism markets: Germany, the UK, France as well as Scandinavia.

The data provided by Spanish Statistics Institute (INE) shows that tourism in Spain reached a total of 71 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in February, while the number of international arrivals increased to 3.2 million.

Hotel bookings in Majorca have marked a notable increase reaching 98 per cent of listings during Easter, according to local authorities.