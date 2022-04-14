Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: MSC Seaview which is scheduled to dock today at 07.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 17.00.

MSC Seaview set off on her maiden voyage on 10 June 2018 from Genoa, a 7-day sailing around the Western Mediterranean, visiting Marseille, Barcelona, Naples, Messina, and Valletta. For her inaugural season, she continued sailing weekly voyages in the Western Mediterranean before re-positioning to Brazil for the winter 2018–2019 season.The rotation repeated the following year. She was originally scheduled to be deployed to her first season sailing in the Persian Gulf from her homeport of Dubai for the winter 2020–2021 season, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing fleet redeployments, she is scheduled to return to Brazil during that timeframe.

MSC Seaview current cruise is 19 days, one-way from Philipsburg St Maarten to Barcelona.

