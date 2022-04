A car accident involving at least three vehicles has caused a massive traffic jam on the Ma-1 motorway from Palma to Andratx.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened around mid-morning on Tuesday, near the Palmanova exit in Calvia.

An all-terrain vehicle, a car and a van were involved in the pile-up, but it's not known whether anyone has been injured.

Police and emergency vehicles are at the scene, but there could be tailbacks for some time.