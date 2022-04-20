It’s almost time for the Palma International Boat Show, which is scheduled to run from April 28 until May 1 in Palma.

Around 150 people have been hard at work since April 11 assembling everything for the show.

Operators, electrical installation technicians, assemblers, decorators, carpenters, divers, plumbers, security and carriers are just some of the professionals making sure that everything is top notch and ready to go in time.

Vice President and Minister for Energy Transition, Productive Sectors & Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, pointed out that the Palma International Boat Show doesn’t just benefit the Nautical Sector, it also involves the participation of many local companies and service providers.

It’s not an easy job either, the infrastructure has to be built from scratch on land and at sea, to accommodate visitors and boats, not to mention the circular floating walkway that will link the Consigna Breakwater with the Fishing Industry Dock. The footbridge is 72 metres long and 5 metres wide.

The Palma International Boat Show is one of the most important events on the Nautical Sector calendar and it draws thousands of industry professionals and amateur sailors from all over the world. This year there will be more than 600 boats on show, including some of the most stunning super yachts in the world.

For more information log on to Palmainternationalboatshow.com.