Since Sunday, the Balearics have reported one more death from Covid, taking the official death toll from the virus to 1,292.A total of 1,565 new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded since 17 April, 334 of them yesterday, the Balearic Ministry for Health reported today.

The positivity test rate in the Balearics is 15.68%, higher than the 13.69% average of the past week.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate for the islands as a whole stands at 263 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, lower than the 286 cases reported on 17 April.

For the past seven days, the cumulative incidence rate stands at 106 cases per 100,000 people.

By islands, the highest cumulative incidence rate for 14 days is in Mallorca (279), followed by Minorca (234), Ibiza (204) and Formentera (34). By municipalities, Valldemossa leads the IA14 (636), followed by Santa Margalida (618), Muro (585) and Campanet (521).

Since the pandemic began in the Balearics, the Health Ministry has confirmed 272,417 cases of coronavirus on the islands.

Of the new 334 positive cases diagnosed yesterday, 218 were detected in Mallorca, 32 in Minorca, 28 in Ibiza and 1 in Formentera. In addition, there are 55 cases without specifying the island.

A total of 971,579 people over the age of four have been fully vaccinated, which represents 86.8% of the population, and 49.4% have received the booster dose.