With direct flights between Palma and New York about to take off this summer, it appears that there is going to be huge demand in the United States for flights to Mallorca.

According to the latest survey by TripAdvisor and Ipsos Mori 71% of Americans said they are likely to travel for leisure in 2022 and Tripadvisor today published its best-of-the-best world destinations, with something for everyone—beaches, history and local culture with Mallorca coming in first place.

According to TripAdvisor "This island in the Mediterranean Sea just off the south-east coast of Spain has beaches, mountains, fishing villages and, of course, delicious food.

The Mallorca Cathedral, a Gothic cathedral with additional work by the architect Antonio Gaudi in the early 20th century, is built over the city walls of Palma de Mallorca's old town."

Mallorca beat the likes of Cairo, which came second followed by Rhodes, Tulum, Mexico, Dubrovnik, Ibiza, Natal, Brazil, Arusha, Tanzania, Goreme, Turkey and Santorini, Greece in tenth place.