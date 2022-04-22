The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 12 more deaths from Covid, which take the Covid death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,310.

235 new cases have been reported.

The positive test rate is 16.33%, up from 15.14% the day before. Over the last week, the average positivity test rate fell as low as 14.14 %.

As for the 14-day cumulative incidence rate for the islands as a whole, it has risen from 267 to 270 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the seven-day rate has risen from 109 to 115.

By islands, the highest cumulative incidence rate over two weeks is in Mallorca, 284, followed by Minorca, where it fell to 227. In Ibiza it has increased slightly to 223 and in Formentera it jumped from 76 to 94.



Since the pandemic began in the Balearics, the Health Ministry has confirmed 273,065 cases of coronavirus.

Of the 235 new cases, 166 have been detected in Mallorca, 23 in Minorca, 22 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. In addition, there are 23 cases without specifying the island, according to the Covid Viewer.

971,809 people over the age of four have been fully vaccinated, which represents 86.8% of the population, and 59.6% have received the booster dose.