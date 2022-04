Tigerlily of Cornwall, a 32.7 metre luxury sailing yacht that belongs to Roger Taylor, the drummer with rock group Queen, is currently moored at the Moll Vell in Palma.

The yacht, which was at Port Adriano before moving to Palma, is up for sale, and it will be featuring at the Palma International Boat Show, which starts on Thursday.

Built in 1989, it has room for eight guests in four staterooms and has five crew. It's on the market for 1.2 million euros.