The King and Queen of Spain were in Palma today to attend the Tour del Talento forum, organised by the Princess of Girona Foundation to promote the business and research projects of young scientists and technicians.

Shortly before midday, King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived at the CaixaForum to take part in the second and final day of the event, during which Eleonora Viezzer was proclaimed the winner of the Princess of Girona Foundation’s annual prize for Scientific Research.

The King and Queen were received by the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, as well as the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, and then greeted the promoters of two Majorcan projects presented at the forum.

Doña Letizia and Don Felipe chatted with other young participants in the Talent Tour, which before Palma, was staged in Malaga, Guadalajara and Logroño and is scheduled to hold a new session in Girona.

The King and Queen also attended a presentation on female leadership in science, technology and engineering companies, one of the central themes of the meeting.

Participants included the artificial intelligence and cybersecurity specialist Anne Morley, the telecommunications engineer Emma Fernández, Arancha Martínez, winner of the 2018 Princess of Girona Foundation Award for her work in the field of cooperation, and Cristina Aleixendri, an engineer specialising in the design of auxiliary sails for boats.

Outside the entrance to the cultural centre several hundred people gathered and Don Felipe and Doña Letizia greeted some of them before leaving.