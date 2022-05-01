The national government delegation in the Balearics reports a migrant boat having been intercepted off the south coast of Mallorca on Sunday morning.

Around 1am, Guardia Civil and Maritime Safety Agency boats picked up seven migrants, all men, near to the Ses Salines lighthouse. Their boat had initially been detected by the radar system.

Sixteen boats with 217 migrants have arrived in the Balearics since the start of 2022. For the whole of 2021 there were 161 boats with 2,343 migrants.