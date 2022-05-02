

Palma City Council has launched an information campaign in the Playa de Palma, which is extremely popular with German and eastern European holiday makers, to combat antisocial tourism and to remind shopkeepers in the area of the regulations in force regarding the sale of alcohol.

The council highlighted the reinforcement of the police in the "black spot" resort with a budget of 1 million euros, and fines of up to 600,000 euros are going to be handed for the most serious offences, such as the sale of alcohol to minors.

The information campaign aims, among other things, to prevent the advertising of alcohol, both on public roads and in private establishments, the sale of alcohol on the street or indiscriminate consumption, offences that can be punished with up to 3,000 euro fines. The law of excesses for the improvement of quality in tourist areas also classifies pub crawls and partyboats as very serious offences, punishable by up to 600,000 euro fines.

Any one caught messing around on balconies, or jumping from them will face a fine of between 6,001 and 60,000 euros. The Local Police will use "all possible resources" to guarantee the smooth running of the tourist season.

And, just like in Magalluf, all-inclusive clients are limited to only six alcoholic drinks per day.