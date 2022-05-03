The biggest cruise ship in the world has docked in Palma and she will come back once a week throughout the summer as part of her first season in the Mediterranean.

‘Wonder of the Seas’ is part of the Royal Caribbean fleed; she was inaugurated in January and sailed from Valencia to Palma on Tuesday.

She was built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique, in Saint Nazaire in France, cost 1,200 million euros, weighs 236,857 tons and is 362 metres long, which is the same size as three football fields.

‘Wonder of the Seas’ has 18 decks and and can accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers, although on this trip there are just 4,000 tourists and 2,300 crew members onboard. Passengers can also enjoy panoramic views from suites 50 metres above the sea.

Last January she sailed to Miami, with stopovers in the Bahamas and Fort Lauderdale and since then she’s been in the Mediterranean, with trips to Malaga, Cartagena and Valencia.

Passengers are spoiled for choice onboard with 22 restaurants, 11 bars, 6 swimming pools, 10 Jacuzzis, an ice rink, an aquatic theatre and a water park, a landscaped street with 20,000 plants and a shopping centre.

‘Wonder of the Seas’ will sail from Palma to Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples and Barcelona.