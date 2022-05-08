The recent familiarisation trip to Mallorca by US journalists is already reaping rewards. One of the most influential publications in the States, Forbes magazine, is highlighting the island as a new European holiday destination, emphasising the spectacular scenery and Mallorca's gastronomy and culture.

Building on promotional efforts that have already been made, the Council of Mallorca and the airports authority Aena have made preparations for the arrival of the inaugural United Airlines flight from Newark on June 3. There will be an official ceremony at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, with a ribbon cutting and gifts for the passengers on the flight.

The Palma 365 Foundation will have a promotional event in New York in June, at which hoteliers from Mallorca will be present. There will also be a promotional campaign in digital media and with tour operators.

The Council of Mallorca's aim is to extend the scheduling of the Newark route beyond the summer months, and United is already looking at doing just this.