Wonder of the Seas will bring some 900 American tourists to Palma each week. | Jaume Morey
The recent familiarisation trip to Mallorca by US journalists is already reaping rewards. One of the most influential publications in the States, Forbes magazine, is highlighting the island as a new European holiday destination, emphasising the spectacular scenery and Mallorca's gastronomy and culture.
