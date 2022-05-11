Reduced Mobility Card. | Twitter @policiadepalma
Between 2020 and March 2022, Palma City Council withdrew 274 reduced mobility cards for improper or fraudulent use, according to Deputy mayor for Citizen Security, Joana Adrover.
