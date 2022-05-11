Between 2020 and March 2022, Palma City Council withdrew 274 reduced mobility cards for improper or fraudulent use, according to Deputy mayor for Citizen Security, Joana Adrover.

“Palma City Council detected a flagrant breach in the use of reduced mobility cards, which are personal and non-transferable and their misuse carries a penalty of 300-6,000 euros,” she said. "A campaign has been launched to identify people who have cards that do not belong to them.”

161 were withdrawn in Palma in 2020; 75 in 2021 and 38 up until March 2022.

In 2020, 15 of the cards withdrawn belonged to cardholders who had died, 8 were withdrawn for improper and 4 had expired.

In 2021, 22 of the cards withdrawn belonged to cardholders who had died, 13 were withdrawn for improper use and 7 were photocopies of another person’s card.

Up until March, 2022, 6 of the cards withdrawn belonged to cardholders who had died 14 were withdrawn for improper use and 4 had expired.