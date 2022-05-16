A second shark has popped up in Balearic waters this month. 10 days ago there was a brief panic when a shark was spotted in the sea in Cala Mondragó, in Mallorca, just a few metres from the beach.

Finally, the shark, which was swimming in circles and seemed disoriented, found its way out to sea and disappeared, without incident.

The lifeguard immediately asked these people not to go into the water, as a precaution. The sources consulted indicated that it was possibly a blue shark of about a metre and a half in length.

The shark was apparently washed up on the beach by the swell. It was a sunny day and many passers-by came to see and film it.

And today, residents in Sant Antoni in Ibiza were surprised by the presence of a two-metre shark in the area of Caló des Moro. The shark was found in the rocks close to the shorr.

Environmental personnel have been sent to the site to check if it is in good condition.