Joan Mayans, president of the federation of service stations in the Balearics, maintains that 40% of service stations have not been paid for the twenty cents per litre discount that is guaranteed by the Spanish government.

This measure was adopted by the government as a means of dealing with the rise in fuel prices, but Mayans is highly critical of Madrid. The situation, he says, is "unsustainable", as it is costing businesses as much as 50,000 euros per month. This amount will rise as the number of tourists increases. The discount came into force on April 1 and will be applied until June 30, although it is possible that it will be extended.

He also says that there is no uniformity of criteria for claiming payment and describes the process as a mess.