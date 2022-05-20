A German doctor in Mallorca, who was the subject of a German TV investigation, has been cleared of having issued false PCR test certificates.

In April last year, a programme on RTL included an investigation by journalist Sascha Winkel. This stated that the doctor was issuing negative test certificates without carrying out the tests. The report said that test centres on the island were overstretched and that German tourists who tested positive were unable to go back to Germany; they had to stay in a hotel for the quarantine period. A way round this, according to the investigation, was to go to one particular test centre and one particular doctor; he would issue false certificates.

On Thursday, a court in Manacor acquitted the doctor after the prosecution service withdrew the charge against him.