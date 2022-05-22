Somer Frankland's video. | Somer Frankland
On Sunday morning, people in the Sa Caleta area of Ibiza (Sant Josep de sa Talaia) sighted a shark close to the shore. Somer Frankland shared a video of this on the Facebook group Ibiza Winter Residents.
On Sunday morning, people in the Sa Caleta area of Ibiza (Sant Josep de sa Talaia) sighted a shark close to the shore. Somer Frankland shared a video of this on the Facebook group Ibiza Winter Residents.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.