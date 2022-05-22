On Sunday morning, people in the Sa Caleta area of Ibiza (Sant Josep de sa Talaia) sighted a shark close to the shore. Somer Frankland shared a video of this on the Facebook group Ibiza Winter Residents.

As the shark was swimming in circles, there was concern that it might have been caught on a fishing line. People watched for around 40 minutes, after which the shark swam out to sea and was lost from sight.

Somer Frankland thought it may have been a reef shark, adding that they "felt very lucky to have had the opportunity to see this beautiful animal" and giving a reminder that the shark is harmless and very important for the environment.