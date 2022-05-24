British superstar Joseph Fiennes is building a new home on the island at a luxury neighbourhood on the outskirts of Palma. Work is relatively advanced and the Shakespeare in Love star visited his new home alongside his Spanish wife María Dolores Diéguez.

Fiennes has owned a home on the island for many years, believed to be in the north of the island, but now he is heading closer to Palma, possibly because of his work commitments and the need to be closer to the airports.

Wondering around Palma.

At the moment he is filming the Netflix production, The Mother, alongside Jennifer Lopez. The plot centres around an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in her life.

He is known for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in Shakespearce in Love for which he was nominated for a BAFTA award.