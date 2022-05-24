British superstar Joseph Fiennes is building a new home on the island at a luxury neighbourhood on the outskirts of Palma. Work is relatively advanced and the Shakespeare in Love star visited his new home alongside his Spanish wife María Dolores Diéguez.
Exclusive: Joseph Fiennes visits site of new Mallorca home
British actor is having house built on the outskirts of Palma
