A 19-year-old male was seriously injured early this morning when he dived headfirst into a shallow pool at a beach club in Magalluf, according to the SAMU 061 emergency service.

The accident occurred at a hotel at around half past one in the morning. The emergency services were alerted by establishment which reported that a young man has been injured after diving head first into only half a metre of water.

Paramedics found the young man seriously injured, with severe polytrauma. After stabilising him, the 'trauma code' was activated and he was rushed to the Son Espases Hospital in Palma.