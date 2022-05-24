British billionaires are backing Mallorca and they are putting their money where their money is.

Three British billionaires are investing heavily in Mallorca. Sir Richard Branson, with a personal fortune of 4.2 billion pounds accoding to the Sunday Times Rich List, will soon open a new luxury hotel in Banyalbufar.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with a personal fortune of 6 billion pounds, is heavily backing Britain´s bid for the Americas Cup, the elite sailing race, and his team led by Ben Ainslie will be setting up base in Porto Pi.

The Reuben brothers with a personal fortune of 22 billion, have gone a major spending spree and now own 13 kilometres of Mallorca coastline.

Phillip Meeson, former Royal Air Force pilot, who is the founder of Jet2, has also made important investments on the island. He is a new entry on the Rich List with a personal fortune of 650 million pounds.