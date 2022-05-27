The National Police arrested the two on Thursday. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
On Thursday evening, a court in Palma ordered two German tourists to prison after hearing statements related to an alleged rape in Arenal.
It's a breath of fresh air not seeing the English and Magaluf in the headlines. It seems to be the crazy Germans this summer.