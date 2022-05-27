On Thursday evening, a court in Palma ordered two German tourists to prison after hearing statements related to an alleged rape in Arenal.

Earlier on Thursday, a 22-year-old German woman, who was in a distressed condition, had reported the incident to the National Police.

On Wednesday evening, she was drinking in a Playa de Palma bar. As she was leaving, she was approached by one of the two. He took her to a hotel in the area and, according to her version, forced her to have sex. Police examined security cameras and established that a second male was involved.

When the police arrested the two, they insisted that they had had consensual relations with the woman. The court took a different view and ordered their immediate detention in prison.