The Guardia Civil report having intercepted a passenger at Palma Son Sant Airport who was due to have boarded a plane to Poland and had in his possession cash and gold coins worth over 300,000 euros.

Guardia Civil officers and agents from the Tax Agency separated the passenger from others and found that he had 207,000 euros of foreign currency from different countries plus 79 gold coins valued at around 122,000 euros.

The cash and gold coins were deposited at the Bank of Spain office in Palma and are under the control of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offences.

The Guardia Civil have issued a reminder to travellers in the European Union. They can fly with up to 10,000 euros. If the amount is higher, it must be declared.