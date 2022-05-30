Positive test rate is below 10%. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balrearic Ministry for Health today reported 85 new cases of Covid and that the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 191 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
