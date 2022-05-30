The Balrearic Ministry for Health today reported 85 new cases of Covid and that the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 191 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The positivity test rate is 8.7% and the official death toll from the pandemic remains at 1,403.

Of the new cases, 62 have been diagnosed in Mallorca and 7 in Ibiza. The remaining 16 cases have been recorded without geographical information.

As for the cumulative incidence rate by islands, in Mallorca there have been 191 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, 228 in Ibiza, 132 in Minorca and 136 in Formentera.

973,228 people have ben fully vaccinated, 87% of the population aged over 4 and 480,970 of them have received booster doses.