A pedestrian has died after having been run over by a Palma police car.

Shortly after midnight and for reasons that are being investigated, a police car mounted the pavement on the Passeig Sagrera next to the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. The car ran over three people - two men and one woman. One of the three, aged 36 years old, was killed.

One of the other two pedestrians was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition. The third person suffered less serious injuries.

Palma police have issued a statement, saying that the police car in question was responding to an urgent call, but refers to a "terrible accident". The police have expressed their "most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased person" and will offer full support to relatives and friends.