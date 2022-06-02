Shortly after midnight and for reasons that are being investigated, a police car mounted the pavement on the Passeig Sagrera next to the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. The car ran over three people - two men and one woman. One of the three, aged 36 years old, was killed.
One of the other two pedestrians was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition. The third person suffered less serious injuries.
Palma police have issued a statement, saying that the police car in question was responding to an urgent call, but refers to a "terrible accident". The police have expressed their "most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased person" and will offer full support to relatives and friends.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.