A tragic Sunday afternoon in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma 06/06/2022 11:17
A six-year-old Northern Irish boy drowned on Sunday afternoon in the swimming pool of a hotel in sa Coma, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.
