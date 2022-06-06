A six-year-old Northern Irish boy drowned on Sunday afternoon in the swimming pool of a hotel in sa Coma, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

The paramedics which were quickly on the scene managed to revive him, but minutes later he lost his life.

The tragic event occurred at around 17.30.

The child was on holiday with his family at the hotel.

Before the rapid arrival of the emergency teams, several lifeguards began basic resuscitation.

Several ambulances, the local police and the Guardia Civil rushed to the scene.

The rescue crews carried out CPR for almost half an hour.

The child regained a pulse, but minutes later he was pronounced dead.