Summer is here and the thought of a nice refreshing beer springs to mind. Spain is spoilt for choice for top beers. Here is my top five. Cheers!

Mahou Cinco Estrellas

1. Not only is it my favourite, it is also the top selling beer in the country. In draught or by the bottle it is just what you want on a hot summer day.

Cruz Campo

2. It is not one of the most popular beers in Spain but I just love its cool and light taste.

Alhambra

3. This pale lager is brewed in Granada, southern Spain. Not as popular in Mallorca as other mainstream beers but still worth trying.

Estrella Damm

4. This is one of the oldest beers in Spain and one of the most popular.

San Miguel

5. The old Spanish favourite.